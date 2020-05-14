Lyon County Commissioners approved a 60-day extension of the county’s existing emergency disaster declaration during a regularly-scheduled action session Thursday morning.
Originally signed March 15, the goal of the declaration was to provide the county with chances for financial reimbursement due to costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The first agreement was set to expire Friday, but will now be in effect until mid-July.
“The local declaration of emergency gives us opportunities for financial assistance,” Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said. “While it may not be required for the pandemic, it still may open some doors for us. So, that’s one reason to continue it. The other, more important reason is the competition for resources. We’ve got the National Guard assisting us with testing and assisting [Lyon County] Public Health in some of their other initiatives. While we have a stock of PPE right now, that could be depleted relatively quickly and there are some other things we could start to really have some challenges with.”
The 60 day extension is not entirely set in stone, Fell said, as county commissioners have the ability to cancel the declaration at any time they see fit, or as local institutions become better equipped with necessary supplies.
“Hopefully this all comes through and serves to lessen the impact on the local community,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said.
In other business, Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively approached the board for a general update on COVID-19 numbers and discussion on current health initiatives.
“As of May 12, we have tested a total of 1,128 citizens,” Hively said. “There were 303 tests confirmed and probable positives came out to 51. Those probable positives are those that are not test confirmed, but those might be individuals with close household contacts that are symptomatic. To conserve testing, those were diagnosed based on symptoms and then put into isolation.
"The amount of total recovered cases so far is 278, which is really good, and we of course love to see our citizens becoming healthy again. We’ve had two deaths to this point, and I do know that we may be expecting a third death. It was a case that needed to be transferred out of our hospital and is currently at another site."
Hively said that, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the active number of cases in the county was 74.
"Those active cases are those that tested positive and have been put into isolation," she said. "That does not include those that they may have been in close contact with. That number is coming down, which has also been really good to see. It’s been as high as 335 at one time. When we talk about the burden to public health, that’s the number that I look at.”
After the report, Hively also took time to fill in commissioners on the county’s general thinking in relation to Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan, the next phase of which is set to begin Monday barring any further developments.
“When the governor decides she wants to move forward with Phase II, she’s looking at the disease’s spread, the number of hospitalizations and our death rates in Kansas,” Hively said. “We’re looking at that every day at the [Emergency Operations Center] to watch what’s happening with those numbers and our resources. We also know that there’s a fine line between my role as a local health officer and my recommendations to you all as the local board of health. Ultimately, it’s going to be your responsibility to make some of those hard decisions. I can only come to you with recommendations.
“If I’m solely coming to you today on a public health perspective, I would say that we probably shouldn’t rush into Phase II. We also have to look at the economic aspect of this as well, however. I would just say that if we move forward into Phase II, that there are going to be risks associated with that. There will be more clusters and more outbreaks in our community which would mean more disease and may mean more deaths."
Hively said everyone in the community has a role in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 — something she has been stressing since the beginning.
"I’ve been preaching from day one that this is everybody’s individual responsibility to help slow the spread of the disease," she said. "Our goal isn’t to entirely stop the spread, it’s to slow it down to a more manageable rate. So far, I think public health has done a good job of doing that.”
(1) comment
It is time to move to Phase II, and let the businesses open, actually past time. People die from alcoholism and its related issues, yet the liquor stores were open as "essential" and never closed! Attention Democrats, "We are returning to normal, not a new normal, our normal! These are not the dark ages, information about this pandemic is at our fingertips, and there are a lot of questions surrounding it. People die from the seasonal flu at the same rate they have from COVID 19, they are saying 1/10 of a percent now. People will die from alcohol related incidents, so why aren't those lives important compared to the 1/10 of a percent that die from COVID 19, or more correctly "COVID 19 related" meaning they had one to three or more health issues prior to contracting COVID 19? Abortions stop a beating heart, and many Kansans including the governor don't give a darn about those lives. Kelly is playing politics with this pandemic and it has bite her in the butt. Lyon County has seen very restrictive limits to our freedom, yet look at how many cases the county has compared to many other counties. Think about that, and educate yourselves about COVID 19 especially the politics behind it! Move forward before the county gets so behind that they will never catch up. Maybe instead of playing "gestapo", start some educational programs on healthy eating and exercise to improve the immune systems of those most likely to contract viruses in the future. Also, figure out how to rid the city of bedbugs!
