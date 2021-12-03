Iona Marie Dotson, 91, of Lebo, Kansas, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington.
Iona, affectionately known as “Nonie” was born June 24, 1930, on the family farm southeast of Hartford, Kansas. Iona was the daughter of George Frederick and Mary Viola (Kammerzell) Truelove. She was the 4th child born out of a family of 11 children.
Iona had an incredible memory and would tell stories about growing up on the farm and attending rural schools. Her stories often included treasured memories about snowball fights, attending out-of-doors picture shows and helping her father with farm work. Iona attended Patmos Rural Grade school and still remembered each of her teachers. She remembered some more fondly than others. Iona graduated from Burlington High School in 1948. Iona went on to receive her undergraduate degree and teaching certificate from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia. Iona used this degree to teach elementary students at Stone and Indian Hill rural schools, Lebo and Burlington school systems. Over the years, Iona taught many nieces and nephews as well as many other students with whom she formed lasting relationships. While working full time as a teacher, Iona challenged herself and received her Master of Science degree on August 25, 1967.
Homer Dotson and Iona were joined together in holy matrimony on August 13, 1953 in a small ceremony in Eureka, Kansas. As Iona tells the story, she met her husband to be on a blind date in 1947. Homer had been working a construction job out of town and Iona had been working as a housekeeper for Walter Jones when her sister, Irene, arranged a double date. Iona described the experience as love at first sight and she and Homer began planning a life together as a loving farming couple. Homer purchased their rural Lebo farm in 1952. This became their lifelong home where they loved each other and successfully worked the land together. Iona described her wedding day to Homer as the best day of her life. She has said that the day she lost Homer was the saddest day of her life.
Her husband, Homer, preceded her in death on July 3, 2005. If Homer had lived until their anniversary in August, Homer and Iona would have been married for 52 years. While Homer and Iona did not have any children of their own, they shared special relationships with their many nieces and nephews. Sharing time with Homer and Iona during family reunions, camping trips, and water skiing behind Homer’s boat were occasions that created memories for the younger generation of the Truelove family that will never be forgotten. The handmade quilts that Iona stitched and lovingly sewed together became family treasures. Iona was also active in two organizations that she spoke of often; including Delta Kappa Gamma and the Red Hatters.
Iona became the matriarch of the Truelove family and in that role, she shared her loving heart equally with the entire family. The younger generation of the Truelove family will all remember Iona in their own special way because she possessed an amazing talent to make their individual relationships deep and meaningful. Iona was a very special part of every life she touched. This included her volunteer work with Hand In Hand Hospice of Emporia. Iona was also known for the strong relationship she held with her Lord and Savior which she routinely practiced through her attendance at the Baptist Church of Lebo.
Iona was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Freda Crouch, Irene Lincoln, Louise Johnson and Mary Lea Williamson; two brothers, Dale Truelove and an infant brother Victor Leroy Truelove; and seven half brothers and sisters, Alberta Newkirk, Marguerite Bergman, Howard Truelove, Lloyd Truelove, Irvin Truelove, Lucille Hamner and Esma Schmidt.
Iona leaves one sister, Alice Blankley; three brothers, Carl Truelove, Don Truelove and Earl Truelove; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral services in the Lincoln Cemetery west of Lebo. A sandwich luncheon will be held at the Lebo Baptist Church for family and friends at noon on Monday. The family requests that everyone attending the services please wear a mask as a precaution against the Covid-19 virus.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hand In Hand Hospice of Emporia and sent in care of the funeral home, 107 West Sixth Street, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.