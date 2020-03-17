Although local students have yet to return to classes from spring break due to COVID-19, USD 253 is still doing its part to offer much-needed meals in the meantime.
Beginning Wednesday, Emporia Public Schools will offer Grab-and-Go lunches which include breakfast for the next day at Emporia Middle School, 2300 Graphic Arts Rd, and Logan Avenue Elementary School, 521 S. East St. Free meals are available from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. for any child ages 1-18.
“At this point, there still is a possibility that we add more schools,” USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren said. “The schools that are available right now are the ones we could get ready quickly. There are several different rules and regulations that you have to follow with this sort of situation as well, so we want to make sure we meet those requirements before serving food anywhere. So, we’re starting out with this and going to see what our numbers look like before we add to it down the road.”
Landgren was sure to emphasize that the upcoming meals are to be used in the support of all area children, not just those currently enrolled in the district. Due to this, he hopes people remain considerate and honest when stopping by for pick up.
“This is a situation where, if someone says they’re picking up meals for three kids, we need to see those kids with them in person or with them in the car,” Landgren said. “We don’t want to run out of food for the people that really need it most.”
Moving forward, the district will continue to evaluate the need for free meals, looking at ways to increase their availability and distribution while schools remain out of session. At this point in time, Landgren said, the current slate of meals will be offered until further notice. The Gazette will continue to update its listings as more locations are made available, or as schedules are altered.
“With this whole coronavirus situation, everything is very fluid,” Landgren said. “Things change from day-to-day as we learn more information, so I obviously encourage our patrons and staff to remain in the know. People should know, though, that as long as we are not able to be in school, we’ll keep trying to get some type of meals for kids.”
Those with any questions regarding the meals can reach out to the Emporia Public Schools main offices at 620-341-2200 for more information.
