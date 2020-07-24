Tracey Mann stopped into The Gazette on Friday to talk with editors to give an update on his campaign for the First Congressional District of Kansas.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- USD 253 discusses reopening plans in special meeting
- Patient airlifted after ATV accident in Allen
- Public Health reports eighth virus death in Lyon County Wednesday
- No one hurt after semi crashes into bus Tuesday afternoon
- Idaho man airlifted after one vehicle accident on Highway 99
- Local retailers, grocers implement mandatory masking policies this week
- Three active clusters in Lyon County as active infections reach 65
- 20 new COVID cases reported in Lyon County; 17 related to long term care
- Holiday Resort employee tests positive for COVID-19; 10 new cases reported overall Wednesday
- Update: Patient identified after ATV rollover near Allen
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lyon County gives residents choice on masks (59)
- Gov. Kelly mandates masks in public spaces starting Friday (55)
- Lyon County Attorney shares initial reaction to mask mandate (37)
- Lyon County Fair Board confirms carnival cancelation (30)
- Life Time makes moves toward name change for Dirty Kanza (25)
- Local retailers, grocers implement mandatory masking policies this week (17)
- Eight new cases reported over Fourth of July weekend as Kansas sees worst two-week spike since March (17)
- Lyon County opts to keep current health order instead of mask mandate (17)
- Commissioners approve new health order recommending masks, maintaining mass gathering limits (15)
- Public Health sees four new cases of COVID-19, two new recoveries Thursday (15)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.