Loren J. Selby, Kansas City, Kansas, and formerly

of Emporia, passed away in Overland Park, Kansas on

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the age of 78.

Loren was born in the Chalk Mound Community in

Wabaunsee County, Kansas on April 12, 1944, the son

of Nelson Alonzo and Aletha (Rees) Selby. He married

Violet M. Kuhn in Council Grove, Kansas on August 1,

1969. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter,

Lori (Gerald) Bomberger, DeKalb, Missouri; brothers,

Lyman and Le Roy Selby, Emporia, Kansas, and Alvin

Selby, Phoenix, Arizona; seven grandchildren and

three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death

by their son, Allen, who died in 2018, and his brother,

Raymond Selby.

Mr. Selby worked for the Kansas Department of

Transportation Highway. He graduated high school from

Eskridge (Kansas) High School.

The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday, September

12, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A Graveside

service will be at 12:30 PM at the Prairie View Cemetery,

southeast of Alta Vista, Kansas. The service will be

conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich.

A memorial has been established and will be

designated later. Contributions may be sent to the

funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.