Loren J. Selby, Kansas City, Kansas, and formerly
of Emporia, passed away in Overland Park, Kansas on
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the age of 78.
Loren was born in the Chalk Mound Community in
Wabaunsee County, Kansas on April 12, 1944, the son
of Nelson Alonzo and Aletha (Rees) Selby. He married
Violet M. Kuhn in Council Grove, Kansas on August 1,
1969. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter,
Lori (Gerald) Bomberger, DeKalb, Missouri; brothers,
Lyman and Le Roy Selby, Emporia, Kansas, and Alvin
Selby, Phoenix, Arizona; seven grandchildren and
three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death
by their son, Allen, who died in 2018, and his brother,
Raymond Selby.
Mr. Selby worked for the Kansas Department of
Transportation Highway. He graduated high school from
Eskridge (Kansas) High School.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday, September
12, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A Graveside
service will be at 12:30 PM at the Prairie View Cemetery,
southeast of Alta Vista, Kansas. The service will be
conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich.
A memorial has been established and will be
designated later. Contributions may be sent to the
funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
