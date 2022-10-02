An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
Burris and his passenger, 50-year-old Harvey Burris Jr. of Emporia, were able to exit the vehicle before first responders arrived on the scene. Both occupants were checked out by Emporia/ Lyon County EMS due to suspected minor injuries and refused further treatment. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelt.
Devin Burris was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
This case remains under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriffs Office.
