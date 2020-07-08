A 27-year-old Emporia man charged with evading officers in a May high-speed pursuit was bound over on multiple charges during his appearance in Lyon County District Court Wednesday morning.
According to a case affidavit, Joshua Forero of Emporia was charged with eight separate crimes including aggravated battery and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, and four separate traffic violations. Forero was bound over on counts two, three and four — aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, attempting to flee and interference — Wednesday.
The first count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer was dismissed.
Currently, an additional pretrial conference is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 7 in front of Judge W. Lee Fowler.
"Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Emporia Police were called ...for a report of a suspicious van," read a written release sent to the media by Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage on May 26. "When officers arrived the only occupant of the van, a man later identified as 27 year old Joshua Forero of Emporia, would not comply with officers’ orders to step out of the vehicle. After several minutes of negotiation, officers broke a window of the van and Forero drove away. One officer was cut by glass when Forero drove away and another officer was nearly run over.
“Emporia Police pursued Forero through several [northwest] Emporia streets before getting on to I-35, northbound. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Coffey County Sheriff’s Office eventually took over the pursuit and Forero reportedly crashed near mile marker 173 on I-35 where he was taken into custody.”
