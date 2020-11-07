Betty Jean Hall of Osage City and formerly of Emporia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Peterson Assisted Living in Osage City. She was 87.
Betty was born on March 27, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas the daughter of Earl and Sally Aschbrenner Springhorn. She married Glenn Coen in 1953 and was married for 27 years. She later married Ordell Hall on June 13, 1981 in Emporia, Kansas. He died on March 5, 2009 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Surviving family members include: son, Dennis Coen of Westminster, Colorado; daughters, Denise (Brian) Bockus of Gardner, and Brenda Polzin (Steve Lenniman) of Emporia; step-daughters, Lisa Hall of Camillus, New York, and Terri Hall of New Milford, Connecticut; four grandsons, and three granddaughters; sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Debra Coen; son, Tim Coen and grandsons, Dylan and Blake.
Betty was a bookkeeper at Newman Regional Health for 20 years. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. In her early years she was in a bowling league, helped with cub scouts, and was a dance Mom. For 26 years, her and her husband Ordell enjoyed traveling, camping, collecting things, gardening and making jewelry.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. The family will receive friends and family an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Alpine Cemetery, Olivet, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
