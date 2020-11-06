Lyon County continued its upward trend in COVID-19 cases, Friday afternoon, with 24 new positives and 28 recoveries reported by public health officials.
The new numbers kept active cases at 205, with 1,481 cases reported since March. There have been 1,234 recoveries reported overall and 41 deaths. One death certificate was pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
A cluster at Emporia State University, accounting for 107 overall cases has grown. The university reported 32 positive results at ESU Student Health Center this week, and was reporting 42 active cases as of Friday on its COVID dashboard.
Lyon County schools had 16 active cases, across three clusters. USD 251 North Lyon County reported three new positives — one staff member and two students — on Friday, along with six staff quarantines and 23 student quarantines.
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools had not yet updated its dashboard at press time, but has been steadily reporting new cases over the past few weeks. The school board voted Thursday to delay movement into Step 3, which would have increased the student population in Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School by 50%.
Kansas added a record-setting 5,418 new coronavirus cases Friday as hospitals warned that staffing was being seriously strained and the state's top public health official said many local officials “haven't done anything” to check the surge.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought the state's total to 97,633, a 5.9% increase from Wednesday. With the influx, the seven-day daily rolling average rose to 1,779 cases, which is almost three times as high as it was just a month ago, data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows.
The state also added 79 COVID-19 fatalities Friday to bring the total to 1,166. Deaths have more than doubled since mid-September.
Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, said cases “are just skyrocketing” because people are spending more time indoors and attending public events and family gatherings without being diligent about wearing masks or social distancing. He said he's worried that cases will spike again from family Thanksgiving get-togethers.
“It doesn't show any sign of leveling off, let alone going down,” Norman said Friday during an Associated Press interview. “There's no place to hide, and what used to be relative protection by being in rural areas is no protection anymore.”
Norman also blamed inaction by county commissioners. State law allowed Kansas' 105 counties to opt out of a mandate for people to wear masks in public issued in July by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, and most did. Norman said some counties also are allowing businesses like bars to remain open and packed and refusing to cancel public events that they should know will be “super-spreaders.”
“There are many, many counties — and I haven’t done a tally lately — where the elected leaders haven’t done anything to intervene,” Norman said.
