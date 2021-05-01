The Emporia Gazette
Baseball
April 23
Northern Heights 20, Wabaunsee 10
Northern Heights 9, Wabaunsee 8
Eureka 7, Southern Lyon County 4
April 26
Lebo-Waverly 11, Southern Lyon County 8
Lebo-Waverly 10, Southern Lyon County 7
April 27
Northern Heights 9, Marais des Cygnes Valley 5
Marais des Cygnes Valley 12, Northern Heights 7
April 29
Central Heights 12, Chase County 11
Chase County 7, Central Heights 2
Osage City 15, Northern Heights 1
Osage City 9, Northern Heights 4
Southern Lyon County 11, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3
Southern Lyon County 8, Marais des Cygnes Valey 1
Softball
April 26
Lebo-Waverly 18, Southern Lyon County 3
Lebo-Waverly 14, Southern Lyon County 4
April 27
Northern Heights 20, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13
Northern Heights 9, Marais des Cygnes Valley 9
April 29
Chase County 7, Central Heights 1
Chase County 22, Central Heights 10
Osage City 10, Northern Heights 0
Osage City 5, Northern Heights 1
Southern Lyon County 11, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3
Southern Lyon County 8, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3
