The Emporia Gazette

Baseball

April 23

Northern Heights 20, Wabaunsee 10

Northern Heights 9, Wabaunsee 8

Eureka 7, Southern Lyon County 4

April 26

Lebo-Waverly 11, Southern Lyon County 8

Lebo-Waverly 10, Southern Lyon County 7

April 27

Northern Heights 9, Marais des Cygnes Valley 5

Marais des Cygnes Valley 12, Northern Heights 7

April 29

Central Heights 12, Chase County 11

Chase County 7, Central Heights 2

Osage City 15, Northern Heights 1

Osage City 9, Northern Heights 4

Southern Lyon County 11, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3

Southern Lyon County 8, Marais des Cygnes Valey 1

Softball

April 26

Lebo-Waverly 18, Southern Lyon County 3

Lebo-Waverly 14, Southern Lyon County 4

April 27

Northern Heights 20, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13

Northern Heights 9, Marais des Cygnes Valley 9

April 29

Chase County 7, Central Heights 1

Chase County 22, Central Heights 10

Osage City 10, Northern Heights 0

Osage City 5, Northern Heights 1

Southern Lyon County 11, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3

Southern Lyon County 8, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3

