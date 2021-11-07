Krimpets shouldn't have a crunch. That's why some of them are being recalled.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Flowers Foods is recalling some Tastykake Krimpets products “due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.” The snacks were sold across the U.S.
The move affects butterscotch, creme filled and jelly Krimpets in both individual packs and 12-count boxes. All of them have “enjoy by” dates between Saturday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The FDA announcement expands a recall made earlier in the week for Tastykake chocolate cupcakes sold in the northeast.
People with question can call the Flowers Foods Consumer Relations Center at 866-245-8921 between 7:00-4:00 Monday through Friday.
(1) comment
This is an unfortunate turn of events.
