Improvements will soon be coming to the Prairie Street and Sixth Avenue intersection after Emporia City Commissioners officially approved an agreement from the Kansas Department of Transportation Wednesday evening.
The project is part of KDOT's City Connection Link Improvement Program, which awarded the City of Emporia $600,000 of funding toward geometric improvements to the intersection. The funding can be used to pay for 90% of the project, with the city committed to paying the remaining 10%.
City Engineer Jim Ubert said the improvements made on the intersection — including widening parts of the southwest corner on Tyson's property — as well as upgrades to existing traffic signals with video detection on all four intersections.
"If you've ever driven that route you know how tight it is going northbound and making that turn on Prairie, so we're going to make some improvements there," Ubert said.
The new traffic signals will have new technology that detects when vehicles are in the intersection, rather than being on a fixed loop.
"All around, it will be a good intersection improvement for an intersection that sees around 17,000 vehicles a day," he said.
BG Consultants will serve as the engineer for the project.
Ubert also announced the city had been awarded $600,000 over two years for surface preservation CCLIP projects.
The first is a mill and overlay on Highway 99 from 3rd Avenue to 12th Avenue; and US Highway 50 from Neosho to Mechanic streets. The $300,000 award will require a 10% contribution from the city during KDOT's 2022 fiscal year. Ubert said work is expected to being in July 2021.
The second project will give the city another $300,000 for a mill and overlay surface preservation project on US Highway 50 from Prairie to Neosho streets. Again, the city will contribute 10% to the project's costs. Work will begin during KDOT's 2023 fiscal year.
Ubert said the streets selected for CCLIP improvements have to be "arterial" to the Kansas highway system.
"These CCLIP projects basically have to be on what we call 'on-system roadways,' so we can't go and pick out and obscure street in the city," he said. "They have to be state highways or US routes within towns."
The city also approved a water supply agreement with Rural Water District No. 2 Coffey County, which was previously discussed in a June 24 study session. The contract allows the RWD to purchase 2 - 4 million gallons of water per month. Water uses in excess of 4 million gallons will result in a 10% penalty. The term of the contract is 10 years and the city has the discretion to approve water sales to major water consuming businesses locating within the water district territory.
The city also:
^Appointed Brian Potter to the Flint Hills Technical College advisory board
The meeting was adjourned until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at which point the commission will continue discussions held in an executive session.
