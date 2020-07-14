The application window to receive shoes through the Grace United Methodist Church Kicks 4 Kids shoe giveaway closed Monday, and Pastor Brenda Ulrich said the response to the shoe ministry — now in its third year — has been "incredible."
"I'm not sure what our total number of requests are so far, but our secretary has been getting them in all day today," Ulrich said. "They just keep coming in. Every time she puts the phone down, it rings again, or another email comes in. That, for me, is the greatest blessing."
Kicks 4 Kids first began when the Grace UMC Jr/Sr High Youth Group launched a shoe drive in June 2018 with a goal to address the need for quality footwear for some of their friends and classmates.
They raised more than $15,000 — a total that has funded the ministry for the last three years.
"We want to lessen the burden," Ulrich said, adding that research has shown that children cannot learn effectively if they do not have adequate footwear or clothing. "Kids who have shoes that fit, they learn better because they're not distracted. They're not thinking about how their feet hurt. This is our happy place. It's one less distraction that they have to learn."
Ulrich said the church is working with Brown's Shoe Fit to purchase the sizes needed for the families who have applied. Then, from 9 - 11 a.m. July 25, those families can drive into the church’s east parking lot at 2 Neosho St., and pick up their orders without the risk of face-to-face exposure.
She said the church will have "runners" working as the go-between from cars to the church to pick up the shoes for each family.
"Their shoes will be already bagged and they can just pick up their shoes and be in their way," she said. "We will keep everyone masked and socially distanced, but yet, share the blessings."
Ulrich said anyone with questions about Kicks 4 Kids can call the church at 342-2240 or email emporiagraceumc@sbcglobal.net for more information.
"If we can lessen the burden and help kids get some shoes, so they can learn when they're in school — this is good," Ulrich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.