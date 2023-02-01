Emporia City Commissioners continued discussions over possible updates and relocation of the skateboard park Wednesday afternoon. The discussions precede a public meeting over the skateboard park that is set for 5 p.m. today at WLW Auditorium's Little Theater.
The city has been discussing upgrades to the park, currently located at Santa Fe Park, for more than a year. The skate park received an anonymous $250,000 donation in 2021 earmarked for improvements and updates, after local teen Maddox Gutierrez petitioned the city to make improvements to the park.
In 2022, the city looked at renderings from American Ramp Company, as well as pricing quotes for construction. Costs ranged between $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
Then, city manager Trey Cocking says BNSF threw a wrench in the plans. The city leases the land where the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex — formerly the Southwest Santa Fe Park — is located. The city has a longterm lease through 2060, provided the park is used for ballpark recreation activities.
Cocking said BNSF would not extend a lease on the land beyond year-to-year consideration. That's when discussions arose for moving the skate park facilities to Whittier Park.
He shared results of a recent survey over current skateboard park offerings and wants with commissioners Wednesday, which showed that 36% of 61 respondents have never visited the current park, while 18% have visited more than 10 times. The rest of the respondents fell somewhere in the middle.
Respondents want to see more features, such as different types of ramps, bowls, free skate areas, and landscaping. They also asked for better lighting and security features, such as cameras.
Other responses asked for vending machines and concessions, sand volleyball courts, a splashpad and bike trails. The full survey results can be found online at www.emporiaks.gov.
Cocking told commissioners that the Emporia Community Foundation, which is facilitating the $250,000 donation, relayed that the donor is getting "antsy" about improvements getting underway. Commissioner Becky Smith noted the possibility of losing out on the funding if work couldn't get started.
Vice mayor Susan Brinkman asked if further study should be done at Whittier Park, which Cocking said could extend a timeline out by as far as six months. Commissioner Jamie Sauder said he would hate to see the commission authorize placement of the skatepark at Whittier to find out that it was better suited in another location.
Commissioners agreed that upgrading the park at its current location was no longer an option.
Brinkman and Smith are planning to attend the forum Wednesday evening and would bring information back to the next meeting on Feb. 15.
