Crews battled a grass fire east of Olpe Monday afternoon, adding to a list of outdoor fires in recent days.
The latest fire developed around 3 p.m. in the area of Road 75 and Roads R-R5. A four-acre fire moved west, but with no word of structural damage.
Several fires developed Saturday, including one which forced part of the Flint Hills Gravel bicycle races to be rerouted.
“I think every fire truck in the county was out,” Emporia firefighter Willie Ward said Monday. But there was no word of injuries and property damage.
Two small grass fires developed inside Emporia Sunday. Ward said they were due to sparking power poles. One on the south side was traced to a fuse, while a squirrel cut the lines on the north side in the other.
The 2800 block of Road K had a grass fire Sunday as well, Ward said.
An approaching storm system will not make conditions favorable for outside burning in the Emporia area Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon until 1 a.m. Wednesday, with gusts expected as high as 47 miles per hour. But the tornado risk dropped Monday afternoon from 10% to 5%.
