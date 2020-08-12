Lyon County Public Health officials reported 11 new recoveries and 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, Wednesday afternoon.
The department was also awaiting three death certificates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The county has seen 726 overall cases of COVID-19 since March, including 72 active patients, 639 recoveries and 14 confirmed fatalities. Six people are currently hospitalized.
Ongoing clusters in the county including the meatpacking industry, private industries and the long term care.
Surrounding areas are also seeing active cases. Osage County recorded one new positive Wednesday, with nine active cases overall. Wabaunsee County had five active cases, Coffey County reported one active cases, Morris County had three active cases and six tests pending results, Greenwood County had one active case.
On Wednesday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 817 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday for a total of 32,547, and eight more deaths for a total of 395. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and experts believe people can have the virus without feeling sick.
To see the entire breakdown of local data, visit www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
