Lyon County Public Health reported an additional positive case and 7 new recoveries in its latest COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.
The newly-reported recoveries bring the county’s number of active cases to 18, its lowest total since 18 overall cases were reported on April 13. Lyon has now seen 511 positive cases total in 3,048 recorded tests.
A total of 485 recoveries have been reported as deaths in the county remain at seven. One local patient is currently listed as hospitalized and the severity of their condition is unknown.
The virus has most affected individuals in the age range of 40-59 so far, accounting for 202, or almost 40 percent, of total cases. Individuals between the ages of 20-39 have accounted for 169 cases, while those 60 and older have accounted for 90 cases. Infections are split almost evenly between males and females, with 261 and 250, respectively.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reported 717 more confirmed novel coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase of more than 4% that brings the total to at least 17,618 cases statewide. The department on Wednesday also reported 282 COVID-19 deaths, up two since Monday.
On Tuesday health and environment Secretary Lee Norman announced that Kansas is among the top 14 states in the country for the most rapid spread of coronavirus, and in the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities.
For questions about the virus or to find out information on testing availability and locations, call the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741.
