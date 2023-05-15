The Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Trust has awarded Emporia State University a $5 million grant toward the construction of the new ESU Nursing + Student Wellness building.
This is the single largest gift in the history of the university, according to media relations director Gwen Larson.
"This new state-of-the-art facility will be the future home of ESU's nursing program and Student Wellness Center," Larson said. "The 32,000-square-foot building will allow ESU to increase the number of nursing students it can admit and grow the nursing program. Through this gift, the Jones Trust will expand opportunities for future ESU students interested in pursuing this high-demand career. This gift will also help support the needs of many communities in Kansas where there are shortages of nursing personnel."
Jones Trust Advisory Committee member Greg Bachman said the trust was "pleased to have this opportunity to support the new home for the ESU Nursing Program and Student Wellness Center."
"Participation in this project allows the Trust to support the mission of improving health care and education in Coffey, Lyon and Osage counties," he said.
The building will be situated in the heart of the Emporia State campus in the former Central Morse Hall. The new construction further consolidates ESU's infrastructure footprint, and improves space utilization, reduces operating costs and eliminates "costly deferred maintenance."
Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024. The project is a key component to the ESU Model.
"Emporia State is committed to elevating the academic programs that serve today's students and the state of Kansas," said ESU president Ken Hush. "The Nursing + Student Wellness facility is one more upgrade we are making for our students as part of our total campus transformation."
This gift is the latest of many generous grants the Jones Trust has made to Emporia State. Not including this gift, the Jones Trust has provided over $10.9 million of support for a variety of areas like nursing education operations, new construction for the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center and the Kossover Family Tennis Complex, renovation funding for projects like Welch Stadium and Cram Hall, endowed professorships and more.
"Emporia State is grateful for the Jones Trust's longstanding support and their commitment to building and strengthening communities through education and healthcare-focused investment," said Shane Shivley, ESU vice president for advancement and CEO/president of the ESU Foundation.
These investments are emblematic of the ongoing work the Jones Trust does to support the health and well-being of the region. Most notably, the Jones Trust has partnered with Newman Regional Health and local K-12 schools to make a positive impact on local communities. Emporia State is proud to once again partner with the Jones Trust to build infrastructure and create opportunities in the Emporia community.
"Emporia State is excited to move our nursing program onto our main campus," said Cory Falldine, ESU vice president for infrastructure. "This gift from the Jones Trust is key to us being able to move forward with a state-of-the-art building for both the nursing academic program and the ESU Student Wellness Center."
The ESU Model also recently earned a $9 million boost from lawmakers at the Kansas Statehouse.
When the 2023 Kansas legislative session ended and a final budget passed, Emporia State University had received a record-breaking amount of funding in a single year — almost $11 million for the university. The funds are in addition to allocations to the Kansas Board of Regents shared among all KBOR universities.
Emporia State University secured the following in the 2024 Kansas budget:
- $9 million for the Emporia State investment model
- Two budget requests from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly:
- $1.1 million for academic programming in the new Cybersecurity Center
- $510,000 for SMaRT Kansas 21: Science and Math Recruitment of Teachers in Kansas
- Bonding authority for construction of the new nursing building and wellness center
Emporia State will also share in funding allocated to the Kansas Board of Regents. This includes:
- Academic playbooks to improve student success and outcomes;
- Continued state investment in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure;
- Continued state investment in demolition of obsolete facilities;
- Continued state investment in facility renewal;
- Increases to state scholarship programs; and
- State employee pay adjustments.
