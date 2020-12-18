Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a new statement provided to The Gazette by GoGetTested and KDHE Friday evening.
The state’s local drive-thru COVID-19 testing lane opened for business at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Friday morning.
Long lines of cars stretched into the lot from W. US Highway 50 as residents clamored to take advantage of the testing.
The testing site is a result of the COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy for Kansas which is designed to engage local partners with an overall goal to double the amount of testing by the end of 2020. Governor Laura Kelly and the State of Kansas launched the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign on Dec. 3 to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and to encourage social distancing during the holiday season in order to help mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.
Some residents had complained of long wait times and conflicting information from staff at the testing site. Some people even said they had been turned away for testing, despite being told that walk-up appointments were possible.
"Today, GoGetTested was excited to open a COVID-19 testing site at the Lyon County Fairgrounds," said Sarah Thorsen, vice president of Trust Relations, on behalf of GoGetTested. "We appreciated the welcome and the engagement from the community. Unfortunately, the unexpectedly large demand for testing resulted in a shortage of testing kits at the site and extended wait times for part of the day. As a result, the GoGetTested team decided to prioritize the remaining kits for residents that had pre-registered.
"We apologize for the inconvenience incurred by Lyon Country residents negatively impacted by this experience. In order to efficiently serve the community, we have made some improvements to our operations in Lyon County. We will be increasing access to the testing site, adding more testing kits to our supplies, and increasing staffing levels to accommodate the high volume of testing. We will continue to welcome those without an appointment. We do highly recommend preregistering to help streamline the testing process, especially as we expect higher demand approaching the holidays."
The testing lane is available daily from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday through Dec. 30 and is open to anyone, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or if they have been in close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are available at no cost and no ID is required to line up.
The testing lane will be closed on Dec. 24 - 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.
Residents wanting to get tested cannot eat or drink or use tobacco 30 minutes prior to their tests, although some residents have been offered spit tests as well.
Drivers should enter the fairgrounds by making a righthand turn from US Hwy. 50 and leave by using the 12th Avenue entrance.
Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
