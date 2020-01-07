A Greenwood County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation late last month in Eureka.
The vehicle attempted to flee through several neighborhoods in Eureka, with a pursuit continuing west out of town on US Highway 54.
The deputy learned that the truck had previously been stolen out of Leavenworth. The stolen truck turned south onto E25 Road and entered the town of Reece.
During the pursuit, the deputy’s vehicle was disabled in a single-vehicle accident. He was not injured and was able to provide a good vehicle description and last known location of the vehicle.
The stolen truck was located abandoned at a nearby residence in Reece. After discovering fresh footprints leading from the vehicle into a nearby field, Eureka Fire and Rescue was paged out to assist in the hunt for the suspects.
Eureka Fire and Rescue arrived and deployed an unmanned drone, equipped with a FLIR thermal imaging system, which detects heat signatures. With the assistance of the fire department and their drone, Greenwood County deputies were able to locate three suspects.
Jake Nathaniel Thompson, 18, from Leavenworth, Patricia Janette Perkins, 33, from Leavenworth along with a 17-year-old juvenile were apprehended and taken to the Greenwood County Jail.
Thompson was arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony, flee or attempt to elude officers, interference with law enforcement officers and possession of stolen property. He also had a warrant out of Atchison. He is currently in the Greenwood County Jail with a $20,000 cash surety bond for Greenwood County and a $758 bond for Atchison.
Perkins was arrested for criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. She is currently in the Greenwood County Jail with a $15,000 cash surety bond.
This incident is still under investigation and formal charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.