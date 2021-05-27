The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education appointed an appeal hearing officer during its special meeting on Thursday afternoon.
After a 45-minute executive session, Joseph Robb was named as the appeal hearing officer, KVOE reported.
Superintendent Bob Blair could not comment on the situation because it was in regard to non-elected personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.