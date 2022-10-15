It must be autumn, because there is a lot going on with your Emporia Chamber of Commerce these days!
We’re excited to announce the 44th Annual Community Christmas Parade date on Tuesday, November 29. This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas.” The evening begins with the Christmas Dedication at 6:10 p.m. in front of the Trusler Business Center followed by the parade traveling up Commercial from 4th Ave. to 12th Ave. at 7 p.m.
Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in having an entry in this year’s parade can complete an entry form online at emporiakschamber.org/christmas-parade. Paper entry forms are available at the Chamber office at 719 Commercial St. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, November 14.
The Chamber’s Ignite Emporia is excited to partner with the Emporia State University School of Business to offer the Community Internship Consortium. The Consortium provides internships for School of Business students through the Emporia Area Chamber and Emporia Main Street. Students majoring in accounting, business administration, business data analytics, business education, computer scene entrepreneurship, information systems, marketing and management are eligible.
Student applications for the upcoming spring semester are due November 1; internships begin the third week in January. Interns will provide the employer a minimum of 10 hours/week for up to 15 weeks at the starting pay of $10/hour. The School of Business underwrites $5/hour for the first 150 hours and the business pays the other $5/hour. Interested? Contact Jeanine McKenna at 620-342-1600 or email her at jmckenna@emporiakschamber.org
The Emporia Chamber/Visit Emporia is accepting nominations for its 2022 Business of the Year award to be presented at the Annual Meeting in January 2023.
Criteria for consideration include being a current Chamber member; a workforce of less than 100 persons; being in business for at least three years; exhibiting community involvement; and not a non-profit or national chain or franchise. To nominate a business you feel deserves this award, all Chamber members are encouraged to complete and return the nomination form online at emporiakschamber.org by Friday, November 4. For more information, contact Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna at jmckenna@emporiakschamber.org or call 620-342-1600.
Don’t forget the upcoming Business After Hours event on Thursday, October 20, hosted by Hetlinger Developmental Services at 707 S. Commercial St., from 5 to 7 p.m. A donation of $5 for Chamber members, their spouses and guests and $8 for non-members will be requested at the door. Guests are asked to use the main entrance on the east side of the building off Commercial St. Register online at emporiakschamber.org or call 620-342-1600 or email chamber@emporiakschamber.org.
Not yet a Chamber member, but interested in some of these enticing opportunities? Contact Membership Director Rebeca Herrera to discuss how your investment in Chamber membership can benefit you and your business. She can be reached at rherrera@emporiakschamber.org or 620-342-1600. Find membership information online at emporiakschamber.org/become-a-member/.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
