Rosemary (Rosie) Stauffer, 85, of Emporia passed away peacefully at her home in Emporia, KS surrounded by her three children and loving family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Rosemary was born on July 3, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of James and Nora (Leclere) Hudson. She married Robert L. Stauffer on August 2, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed away on April 17, 2009 in Emporia, Kansas.
Family members include: son, Robert Steven Stauffer of Fordland, Missouri; daughters, Terry Lynn (David) Jones of Buckeye, AZ, and Tammy Sue (Ronald) Wilson of Hartford; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Keith Wilson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Stauffer; and 9 brothers and sisters.
Rosemary was a homemaker, hairdresser and worked for the school district for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a member of the Sweet Adaline’s. Rosemary and 2 close friends also handmade crafts to be sold at various craft shows. She and Bob loved traveling in their motorhome to all 48 states and Hawaii. They combined their love of traveling with spending time with all their grandchildren. Each grandchild got to enjoy a trip out of state in their motorhome to some place they had never been. Rosemary bowled for several years on local teams and attended several Regional bowling tournaments.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with burial following at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Masks are recommended. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.