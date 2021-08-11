The United Way of the Flint Hills will be holding its Campaign Kickoff in conjunction with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours on Aug. 19. Capital Federal is the generous sponsor of the event.
At the Kickoff, this year’s Drive Chair, Michael Argabright, and board and staff members will announce the 2021-2022 campaign goal.
"This year's goal is an exciting challenge for us as a community to come together and contribute to the many services United Way provides with a prideful and unified effort," Argabright said. "Together we can maintain, sustain, and increase the thriving community partners we are fortunate to have in The Flint Hills."
CEO Mickey Edwards anticipates another successful campaign, and hopes to continue the momentum created in past years.
“I continue to be astounded by the generosity of the Flint Hills area," she said. "Without the support of our donors and our corporate and community partners, we could not continue to make such an impact. I am confident that with Dr. Argabright as the face and driving force of our campaign, we will be able to make a big difference in our neighbors’ lives.”
The United Way’s annual fundraising drive is integral to its ability to provide grants to the 23 Community Partners working to improve the education, health, and financial stability of the area. In addition, funds raised support the myriad of services provided by the United Way, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Plumb Place Steering Committee, disaster relief efforts, 2-1-1, SingleCare prescription savings program, collaborative literacy and health efforts and more.
Those interested in attending the Kickoff can find more information and a link to register on the Emporia Chamber of Commerce website in Your Chamber>Chamber Event Calendar or by following this link: https://members.emporiakschamber.org/events/Details/business-after-hours-8-19-343495?sourceTypeId=Website.
The event will be held in the atrium of the Kress Building at 702 Commercial St. and will begin at 5 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided and door prizes will be given away.
To donate to the United Way, please go to uwfh.org/donate.
