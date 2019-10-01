Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Traffic stop, Westridge Dr. & Graphic Arts Rd., 8:29 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:20 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 6th Ave. & Market St., 1:52 p.m.
Animal bite, 700 Eastgate Plaza Dr., 2:25 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 2:48 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:30 p.m.
Welfare check, 74 Sodens Rd., 5:56 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:49 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 W. 4th Ave., 11:53 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 1100 Merchant St., 1:07 a.m.
Sex offense, location and time redacted
Disorderly conduct, 700 Commercial St., 5:06 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 100 S. Rural St., 6:29 p.m.
Simple assault, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 6:59 p.m.
Locate attempt, 400 Melody Ln., 7:29 p.m.
Sunday
Alcohol offense, 600 Commercial St., 12:32 a.m.
Public urination, 400 Commercial St., 1:06 a.m.
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Traffic stop, 700 Garfield St., 2:44 a.m.
Animal bite, 700 Congress St., 2:07 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:13 p.m.
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Sheriff
Friday
Injury accident, 200 Road 230, 9:37 a.m.
Structure fire, 2200 Road 105, Hartford, 2:34 p.m.
Motor vehicle hit & run, 1800 Road 340, Reading, 8:27 p.m.
Brush fire, Road 210 & Road F5, 9:39 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 1:41 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 4:51 a.m.
Sunday
Injury accident, 500 W. Highway 50, 5:15 p.m.
Animal at large, Road Y5, 6:24 p.m.
Welfare check, 100 East St., Olpe, 7:32 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1700 Road Y, Reading, 8:40 p.m.
Monday
Non-injury accident, 1700 Road G, 1:41 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 6:00 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Vehicle burglary, 1300 Merchant St., 11:38 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1100 Merchant St., 4:18 p.m.
Theft, 20 East St., 4:35 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1300 Center St., 8:32 p.m.
Theft, 1200 Rural St., 8:41 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle burglary, 200 W. 13th Ave., 5:01 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Topeka St., 8:28 p.m.
Sunday
Burglary, 300 S. Sylvan St., 3:45 a.m.
Monday
Burglary, 200 East St., 12:34 a.m.
Courts
Beth Dayton, 1302 Stanton St., possession of stolen property, Sept. 16
David Robertson, 417 S. Commercial St., driving wrong side of road, obstruction, no seatbelt and DUI, Sept. 22
Chase Dains, 647 W. 6th Ave., improper backing, Sept. 23
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., criminal trespassing, Sept. 26
Cassandra Crum, 115 S. Walnut St., follow too close, Sept. 26
Virgil Countryman, 2910 Melrose Pl., left-turn yield right of way, Sept. 27
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., disorderly conduct, Sept. 27
Alan Rhone Jr., 1839 Merchant St., MIP/MIC, criminal trespass, theft and interference with law enforcement officer, Sept. 27
Brian Williamson, 7 Second St., stop sign, expired tag and suspended driver’s license, Sept. 27
Aderley Dobbs, 629 S. Vassar St., Wichita, illegal U-turn and suspended driver’s license, Sept. 27
Alan Rhone Jr., 1839 Merchant St., disorderly conduct, Sept. 27
Alan Rhone Jr., 1839 Merchant St., theft, Sept. 27
Wendi Klopenberg, 116 S. Rural St., improper backing, Sept. 28
Sheri Knight, 552 Road 170, speeding and DUI, Sept. 28
Jarod Mercer, 1110 East St., urinating in public, Sept. 28
Guadalupe Pereira, 812 Woodland St., headlight out and no driver’s license, Sept. 29
Aaron Brown, 697 Waverly Pl., Whitefish, MT, urinating in public, Sept. 29
Corrine Payton, 201 West St., Hartford, careless driving and DUI, Sept. 29
Thomas Hart, HC6 Box 333, Doniphan, MO, open container, Sept. 29
Lesley Cervantes, 719 Congress St., vicious animal, Sept. 29
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.