Leslie Seeley and Jeremy Dorsey will join incumbents Art Gutierrez Jr. and Grant C. Riles on Emporia Public Schools Board of Education.
The newcomers will take over for outgoing Board Member Susan Brinkman — who will begin a term on the Emporia City Commission in January — and Mallory Koci, who was appointed to the board last year following the resignation of Mike Helbert.
Seeley earned 2,420 votes, Dorsey took 2,070 votes, Gutierrez won 2,656 and Riles brought in 2,034 votes. Other challengers included Koci, whose 1,716 votes were not enough to keep her on the board. Jeff Lutes took 1,422 votes, and there were 49 write-in ballots.
Seeley said she was excited to continue the "great work" the board has been doing.
"I'm especially excited to be a part of the bond that's passed and all of the things that that means for the district," she said. "It's so exciting."
She said the bond passing by 1,000 votes shows that the Emporia community supports its schools and its teachers.
"It helps that we had some really great supporters really pounding the pavement and really spreading the word and doing everything they can to show people that voting 'yes' really is good for everyone," Seeley said. "I'm just really excited to serve the district and all of the students, families, teachers and everyone. I'm thankful for everyone who voted for me and for everyone who supported the bond. I think that everyone who ran had a really great campaign and I fully expected this to be a close race, and it didn't disappoint."
Dorsey said he's looking forward to his orientation and learning more about what his new role entails so he can get to work, especially in light of the bond's success.
"I'm pretty keen on what's going to happen with the bond now because it's passed," he said. "There's a lot of work that's going to be coming through the district now and a lot of business is going to be coming through the school board. It's going to take a lot of eyes to make sure everything is running as it should."
Dorsey said he was pleased to see the community stepping up to support its schools.
"Emporia is the home of The Teachers College and we are a teachers' community," he said. "We are a community that clearly supports our public education system, our teachers and staff and believe in investing in our students. The bond question passing by such a large amount actually, I think that also just kind of showcases the generosity of Emporians."
Brinkman, who has two more meetings left with the school board, said she enjoyed the last eight years serving the school district.
"I am so grateful for teachers," she said. "I learned so much in each one of our buildings in our district. They all have their own personality, their own successes, their own challenges and it takes a special human being to be a teacher. I am grateful for everything our teachers and our students have taught me, and I'll be a better commissioner for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.