The Emporia Gazette
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow recently gave back to two local food pantries.
The group donated to Emporia High School’s Spartan Shop and Corky’s Cupboard at Emporia State University, thanks to parade entry fees for the October Dia de Los Muertos event. The group was able to purchased much-needed items for the pantries.
HOTT urges the community to support the Spartan Shop, Corky’s Cupboard and other local food pantries.
