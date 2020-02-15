Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Non-injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Prairie St., 9:18 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and West St., 9:21 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 1:35 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 2:42 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 900 W. 6th Ave., 2:52 p.m.
Counterfeiting, 900 Merchant St., 3:31 p.m.
Controlled substance possession, 1500 Industrial Rd., 5:13 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 400 West St., 5:30 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:13 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Agency assist, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 1:08 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - late report, 1000 Exchange St., 4:50 p.m.
Fraud, 1500 Merchant St., 5:07 p.m.
Theft - late report, 700 W. 8th St., 6:28 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
