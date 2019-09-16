Tonya Teter Brown, of Emporia died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at home. She was 72.
She taught speech/oral expression at Lowther Middle School, was a substitute teacher and taught at Emporia High School.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia which has the arrangements.
