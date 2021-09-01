For the second year in a row, United Way of the Flint Hills will host its annual fundraising campaign kickoff as a food collection event. This year’s Drive-Thru Food Drive will be collecting non-perishable food, cleaning products, and personal care items for United Way’s Community Partners providing food assistance and other services to the community.
The Drive-Thru Food Drive will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the northwest corner of the Lyon County Fairgrounds (12th Avenue and Industrial Road). Community members are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru style event, entering from the 12th Avenue entrance of the fairgrounds and proceeding to the right through the drop-off area. Frontier Farm Credit staff members will be volunteering at the event and will help unload donations from donor cars and divide donations among participating agencies.
United Way agencies that will be benefiting from the event include Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Emporia Child Care Center, Help House of Osage, Morris County Care & Share, SOS Inc., and The Salvation Army. A suggested list of donations includes:
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Microfiber cloths
- Bleach
- Window cleaner
- Toilet bowl cleaner
- Ajax/Comet type products
- Laundry detergent
- Bottled water (individual size)
- Shelf milk
- Bottled juices
- Ramen Noodles
- Condiments (i.e. ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, salsa, jelly/jams, etc.)
- Pancake/waffle syrup
- Desserts
- Canned meals (i.e. ravioli, spaghetti, etc.)
- Boxed Dinners (i.e. Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, etc.)
- Beverages
- Canned meats other than tuna (i.e. canned chicken, salmon, Spam, beef, pork, etc.)
- Canned fruits except for fruit cocktail
Unvaccinated United Way staff and volunteers working the outdoor event will be required to wear face coverings, and will be practicing other safety measures such as use of hand-sanitizer.
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Donors wishing to give a financial gift are encouraged to donate at https://www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org/donate.
