Ima Jean Markowitz of Emporia died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Specialty Select Hospital in Wichita. She was 96.
Ima Jean was born on June 30, 1926 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Jesse S. and Iona May (Davis) Varner. She attended Emporia schools and graduated from Emporia High School in 1944. She married Fred A. Markowitz on February 6, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and they were married until his death on January 5, 2010, one month short of their 63rd anniversary.
Following graduation, she moved to Wichita and worked for Boeing for a year, then returned to Emporia and became a secretary at the National Farm Loan Association, Citizens National Bank, and Sacred Heart Church where she served as secretary and organist. She was a former member of the ESU Faculty Wives, the Thursday Craft Club, Sacred Heart Altar Society, and Hand in Hand Hospice Support Group.
Survivors include her children, James (Sheila) Markowitz of Emporia, and Barbara (Jeff) Kohlman of Cottonwood Falls. Her grandchildren are Ryan (Autumn) Schulze, Lindsay (Justin) Grissom, Lara (Mike) Pedersen, Bradley (Megan) Kohlman, Leah Kohlman, Justin Kohlman, Anthony Markowitz and Andrea Markowitz. Great-grandchildren are William and Thomas Schulze, Logan and Alexis Grissom, Lincoln and Lawrence Kohlman, and Crew and Collins Pedersen. She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Susan (Don) Schulze of Dakota Dunes, SD; parents; and sisters, Jessie May Schell and Laura M. Allmon.
Cremation is planned. The family will meet with family and friends after the rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or to Hand in Hand Hospice in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
