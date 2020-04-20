An Emporia woman led Emporia Police on a short pursuit Saturday afternoon.
According to a written release, Emporia Police Department responded to the area of 18th Avenue and Industrial Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an aggravated assault involving a female driver. The woman was reportedly driving a Penske rental truck.
The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Suzanne Fisher of Emporia, did not stop for officers when they attempted to stop her at the Walmart parking lot.
A pursuit then began.
"Fisher drove south on Industrial and then west on [Highway] 50," Sergeant Lisa Sage said in the release. "Fisher pulled into the John North Ford dealership where she struck a parked vehicle with the Penske truck. At that time, officers were able to take Fisher into custody."
Fisher was transported to the Lyon County Detention Center where she was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and other traffic offenses.
