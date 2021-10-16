Reviewed by Jordan Baker
“The Okay Witch and the Hungry Shadow” by Emma Steinkellner, Simon & Schuster, 2021, $12.99.
Moth Hush is starting to settle into her newfound witch heritage and powers, but life at school continues to be rough. Even her best friend, Charlie, doesn’t entirely understand what it’s like for her to always be the one who gets mocked, and things only get worse when Moth’s mom starts dating one of the dorkiest teachers in the school! Then Moth gets a hold of a mysterious charm that can unleash another version of herself — one who is confident, cool, and extremely popular. What could possibly go wrong?
A promising sequel to Emma Steinkellner’s debut graphic novel, “The Okay Witch.” Readers will once again follow Moth and the spunky residents of Founder’s Bluff as she navigates her newly discovered powers against the everyday tween pressures. In this volume, Steinkellner explores the temptation of changing who you are, and giving in to peer pressures to conform to the mainstream, which ties nicely to the overall theme of self-discovery and finding your path as an outsider.
Just as Moth is starting to get the hang of her powers, she has to face the fact that magic can’t solve all of her problems, specifically bully’s she feels she can’t escape. Steinkellner sets the tone as she takes a more empowered approach to solve Moth’s bullying problem. Moving beyond surface-level advice, Moth’s feelings are expressed and validated by the adults in her life.
Similar to her first volume, “The Okay Witch and the Hungry Shadow” will captivate readers with its colorful, expressive illustrations and amusing tone. Though the plot may be a little predictable, the diverse cast of characters paired with Steinkellner’s hilarious dialogue will resonate with readers. Fans of Molly Ostertag’s “The Witch Boy” won’t help but fall in love with this dynamic series.
