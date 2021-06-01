It’s back! The former Dirty Kanza 200 has matured and returns to us after a pandemic year as “Unbound Gravel,” complete with national ownership and a nifty bison-themed re-brand.
The finish line celebration is lined up but will be different this year. According to Emporia Main Street, at the request of Life Time, the parking lot between Seventh and Eighth Streets and along Mechanic will be fenced in and serve as the food location/beer garden. It will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and close at midnight.
I guess that means you won’t be able to eat and watch the race. You need to eat OR watch the race. One assumes there will be picnic tables. I’ll be curious to see if I can take my barbecue (and frosty plastic cup of beer) over to Commercial Street.
Main Street has also posted: “For those just wanting to watch racers come across the finish line, there will be viewing areas in the 700 and 800 blocks of Commercial Street. We encourage spectators to be … masked up when attending the event. Due to COVID, there will not be Kids Zone activities.”
I’m sure all will be made clear closer to time and that the usual excitement and camaraderie will survive any venue changes. If its sunny, wear a hat and don’t forget your sunscreen.
There will be no need to cook Saturday! Start off with doughnuts, scones, muffins and hot coffee from Granada Coffee Company or Gravel City Roasters. Then for lunch, second lunch, early dinner, dinner and late-night snack, try out these vendors:
Scarecrow’s Snow Cones
Assuming it warms up by Saturday, these will be the perfect treat.
Wok Hei Noodle House
Wok Hei is based in Sedgwick, Kan. and a regular food truck in the Wichita area. They offer stir fried fresh vegetables over noodles, rice or half-and-half. An optional protein is their “amazing, marinated chicken breast.”
Mexican all the way
St. Catherine Catholic Church’s food bus will be serving the delicious tamales and Nun Tacos (deep fried). Line up early to make sure you get some.
Mis Antojitos, Tabares Tacos, Elena Hernandez and Gabriela Rodriguez are all set to show the cycling world just how good Emporia’s Latino cuisine is.
Lazy Butt BBQ
Karl Baker and Lennie Sill’s Olpe-based Lazy Butt BBQ was in Emporia May 22 for the Flinthills Mall Food Truck rally and they sold out of the barbecue deliciousness despite the rain. The food truck is a way to share with the masses their award-wining championship barbecue with ribs, sandwiches, nachos and two hot dogs: pork or beef. Don’t miss the jalapeno cheesy corn.
KC Concoctions
KC Concoctions’ menu options include “build your own” burgers, chicken tenders, loaded fries or nachos and puffy tacos.
Kettle Corn Lemonade
Michelle Shea’s kettle corn is perfect for walking up and down the race route and she also has limeade and lemonade. Bill Todd will also have a fresh-squeezed lemonade stand.
Jack’s Snack Shack
Jack’s Snack Shack is another fine Emporia food truck, last seen at the Dynamic Discs Open and also at the Unbound race two years ago. I’ve heard they are open to do catering for parties and other events, so check out the Facebook page at jackssnackshack.com for details. The menu includes street tacos, bratwursts, pulled pork brisket loaded nachos and cheesy potatoes.
Two Dudes Foods
Two Dudes Foods was last in Emporia May 15 for the Flatland Cruisers car show and their Facebook menu reveals single or double patty burgers, with pizza burger and “add an egg,” three Philly cheesesteaks and even a chicken salad. Sides include sweet potato waffle fries, cheese curds and pepper jack
cheese balls.
Gustoso
The Gustoso Food truck will offer a variety of Italian foods including chicken pesto, spaghetti and meatballs, shrimp alfredo and even risotto balls. See their menu at gustosotruck.com.
Schrockbier Old Smokehouse
Schrockbier Old Smokehouse will be on hand with their award-winning beef jerky. They use top quality local beef, marinate it in dark beer and then slow dry it over a fire instead of the usual (cheaper, faster) dehydrating process. Christian and Kimberly Schrock established this newer Emporia business and combined the family name with Christian’s mother’s family name of Casebier. www.schrockbierjerky.com
Beer
The traditional DK 200 Koelsch from Free State Brewery is now the Gravel City Koelsch and will be available in the beer garden, which is overseen by the Granada Theatre. It is a crisp pale ale, bright and thirst-quenching.
Two years ago I had the opportunity to buy one for the men’s race winner, who was standing in line as though he hadn’t just spent 13 hours on a bike travelling 200 miles up and down the Flint Hills. I bet that beer tasted pretty darn good.
