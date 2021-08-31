Shangri-La Sushi & Teriyaki, 841 W. Sixth Ave., brought out a new dish this summer: Poke Bowls.
Originally, this native Hawaiian “street food” called Poke (PO-kay) was diced, marinated raw fish served straight up with a topping or two, such as sesame seeds, chopped nuts and seaweed and served occasionally on a bed of rice.
Now it’s a fun, multi-cultural mishmash of fresh foods, some cooked, some raw, blending all kinds of flavors and textures.
The original poke bowl had easy-to-net reef fish, soy sauce, sea salt, sesame oil, seaweed, chile peppers and kukui — a nut similar to the Brazil nut, chopped and toasted. As popularity grew, the fish changed more to deep sea offerings like tuna.
Rodelio Agilbot is a chef from Oahu, where he grew up on poke. Bon Appetit’s Joanne Chen interviewed him in 2017.
“Poke means ‘to cut’ in Hawaiian. Traditionally, it’s made with the cheaper part of a firm fish, like the head or tail, diced into thick cubes,” he said.
“There’s no right or wrong when it comes to poke. I remember sometimes having it with scallions and ginger — and I see that in recipes today. Most of us think our own poke is the best. … now you’ll find it with mayonnaise, Korean-inspired chili sauces, and miso. At FireFin (Rodelio’s Chicago restaurant), you can get salmon, tofu, even chicken poke.
“Traditionalists might cringe, and I get that. But to me, taking a style of cooking and adding a spin to it is what chefs and creative people do. We’re making a dish we love and offering it in a way that brings attention to our culture.
“To me, that’s sharing. That’s the spirit of aloha.”
Poke generally has four steps: base, protein, sides and a dressing.
Shangri-La offers four bases: mixed greens, white rice, brown rice and cauliflower “rice.” These are all great, with lots to offer nutritionally (except the white rice). I enjoy cauliflower rice; you should try it once and see what you think.
For proteins, Shangri-La has three cooked: shrimp, spicy kani (a crab-seasoned white fish) and pork chasu, usually found in ramen bowls. Raw options are spicy tuna and my favorite, buttery salmon sashimi.
Sides bring the color and crunch: kimchi, cucumber, red cabbage salad, sweet corn, seaweed salad, pickled ginger and masago (smelt fish roe). Then there’s the umami of avocado, edamame (soy beans), juicy cherry tomatoes and a soft boiled egg.
I’m not as familiar with the sauces, and many of them are on the sweet side. With my veggies, I like the basil sauce. With the pork chasu, I get the delicious eel sauce. For spicy kani, I like the mango sauce. However, if I get a double serving of salmon, I leave it alone, or do a tiny dash of balsamic vinegar at home.
The idea is to achieve a balance between sweet and salty, soft and crunchy, filling and light. A little heat is good, whether it’s pickled ginger, pickled cabbage, wasabi or some chiles.
Shangri-La has so many ways to personalize a small or regular poke bowl and they offer five specialties, including crispy chicken, black pepper steak and upscale Ahi tuna. My favorite so far is a regular bowl of cauliflower rice, double salmon, edamame, avocado, soft-boiled egg and ginger. The basil sauce is good on that one.
Or, you could make your own at home. For raw fish, I would buy from the sushi house as I am not an expert in sushi-grade fish. Otherwise, I would smoke the salmon, sear a tuna steak or go with fully-cooked shrimp/scallops/crab meat.
Here is a tasty recipe to try. Aloha: Let’s get cooking!
Yellowtail with Rice Noodles and Pear
4 ounces Bihon rice noodles
1/4 cup dried wakame (seaweed) or nori
3 Tablespoons rice vinegar
3 Tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
2 Tablespoons mirin
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated green chile (jalapeño, serrano)
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
1 firm green pear, cut into matchsticks
1/4 cup sweet onion, thinly sliced into half-moons
12 ounces yellowtail tuna, cut into half-inch pieces
2 Tablespoons finely chopped chives
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
Sea salt
Crushed red pepper flakes (garnish)
Place noodles in a large bowl and pour boiling water over them to cover. Weight with a clean plate and let the noodles soak until tender but not mushy, about five minutes. Drain them, rinse under cold water, squeeze out the excess water and use kitchen shears to cut the noodles into 2-to-4-inch lengths. Return to bowl.
Meanwhile, soak wakame in a half-cup of cold water until softened, 8 - 10 minutes. If you use nori, cut it into quarter-inch strips and soften about 2 minutes. Drain; set aside.
Make shoyu sauce by whisking vinegar, soy sauce, mirin, lemon juice, chile and oil in a large bowl. Transfer 1/3 cup of this to the bowl with noodles and toss to coat.
Add pear, sweet onion, yellowtail, chives, seaweed and 2 teaspoons sesame seeds to the remaining shoyu and gently toss, seasoning with salt to taste.
Divide noodles among bowls and top with yellowtail mixture; sprinkle with red pepper and more sesame seeds.
