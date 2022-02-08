William David Walford, 52, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his home in rural Haskell County, Kansas. He was born October 3, 1969 to Rhonda Lynn (Ledford) and Ronald Divine Walford in Eldorado, Kansas. David graduated from Hartford High School in 1988 and continued his education at Kansas State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He married Sherry Lynn Rohrs on August 6, 2005 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma.
Together David and Sherry owned and operated a custom cutting and trucking business. He was a fan of anything green so it didn’t surprise anyone when he took a job at the local John Deere dealership, American Implement, in Sublette, Kansas. He also could be found helping farmers with harvest or planting season. When David wasn’t working he was watching NASCAR or playing with his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Walford of Enid, OK; children, Christopher David of Shelton, WA, Grace Erin of Chapel Hill, NC, and Tyler Christensen of Lincoln, KS; step-children, David Rohrs and wife Julia of Enid, OK, and Dylan Rohrs of Enid, OK; siblings, Francis Miller and husband Brian of Alan, KS, Carrie Finnerty of Emporia, KS, MJ Finnerty and wife Heather of Hartford, KS, and CJ Finnerty and wife Amy of Burlington, KS; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dachshund, Josie.
There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to sign the register book from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, at Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Sublette, Kansas.
Memorial Service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, in the chapel at the United Methodist Church, 316 Sherman, Madison, Kansas, with Pastor Bob Robison presiding. Interment will be at the Janesville Cemetery in Hamilton, Kansas immediately following the service.
Suggested memorial contributions are to the American Heart Association in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, KS 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com.
