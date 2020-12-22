Clear skies and a colorful, Kansas sunset set the stage as more than 300 cars drove out to the country for a unique celebration of the birth of Jesus, Sunday evening.
Saffordville United Methodist Church’s drive-thru live nativity featured a reenactment of the biblical event, church members dressed as shepherds tending to camels and sheep.
The event was planned as a replacement for the church’s traditional Christmas concert, which could not go on as planned due to the pandemic.
“We knew that was not a good option this year, so we planned this outdoor event,” said Kristen Studer, one of the event organizers. The group initially wanted to offer hot chocolate and candy canes during the drive-thru event, but realized quickly that it would be safer — and make people feel more secure — if it was a no-contact event. “We needed to make sure that they feel safe in their vehicles and they can just drive-thru and not worry about not worry about the pandemic for five minutes of their lives this year.”
Studer said the church wasn’t sure what to expect from the first-time event, but received overwhelmingly positive feedback. In fact, many people have reached out asking the church to host the event again next year.
“We’ve certainly heard a lot of requests for that, continuing this as a tradition rather than a one-time event,” she said. “We certainly have a lot of great ideas for how we could expand next year and continue to build on it. We’re thinking about it.”
Church volunteers built a stable after services last weekend, and Studer said they all prayed for cooperative weather. And, in that regard, Mother Nature did not disappoint.
“We felt very blessed that the weather was beautiful,” she said. “The sun was shining, the wind was barely blowing; we could not have been any luckier with the weather.”
Camels were brought in from an exotic animal farm in Nickerson, and proved to be a big draw as well.
And Studer did mean big.
“We knew camels were big, but they are 8-feet tall at the top of their hump, which, as long as they don’t have their neck stretched up, that’s the tallest part of their body,” she said. “They certainly made an impression.”
Saffordville UMC’s congregation was blown away by the support received during the event as well, with many people feeling compelled to donate to the church during their time through to see the nativity.
“We were kind of hiding the donation box because we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured, but we had significant support for the event and we appreciate all of that,” Studer said, noting that the money will be put toward future programming.
For more information on Saffordville UMC, follow the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Saffordville-United-Methodist-Church-136466156448922.
