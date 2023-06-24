Special to The Gazette
The 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. in Emporia, continues with a program on industrialist and philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie, and the libraries he funded in Kansas presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, by Christine Steinkuehler of Topeka.
Steinkuehler is a career educator in Topeka public schools. She has been a contributing writer for KANSAS! magazine. She enjoys studying Kansas architecture of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. For the last few years, Steinkuehler has visited many of the Carnegie libraries throughout the state.
Andrew Carnegie funded public libraries across the Midwest. Emporia has two Carnegie libraries, the Emporia Public Library, and the academic library on the former College of Emporia campus. Carnegie only funded two academic libraries in America.
William Allen White attended College of Emporia in the late 1880s and would serve as a college trustee for much of his adult life in Emporia.
“Infiltration: Nazis in America, 1933 - 1944” presented by Christopher Lovett of Topeka follows on Sunday, July 9.
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. programs is free, and the public is invited to come sit a spell on the Red Rocks porch, the Whites’ summer living room. The 2023 series is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White.
The White Community Partnership is the local Emporia organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the William Allen White family. Tours of the site are free in 2023, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.