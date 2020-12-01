A Council Grove man has been identified as the driver involved in an alleged vehicle theft and high speed chase which ended in Emporia last week, involving multiple law enforcement agencies over the course of several hours.
Dustin Craige was arrested on Nov. 25 after a Chevrolet 2500 truck was stolen from the 1700 block of Road 120 in Lyon County. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, the vehicle was located by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 35, around mile marker 140. A deputy in the area then joined the trooper in attempting to stop the truck.
"A vehicle pursuit ensued into Emporia where ultimately the driver was taken into custody," Welsh said in a written release. "He was identified as Dustin Craige of Council Grove."
The incident is believed to be related to a string of vehicle thefts that have occurred in the Lyon County area over the last week and a half.
Sometime between Nov. 14 - 17, a white GMC Sierra single cab truck bearing Kansas License Plate 038DYN was stolen from Bushong. This vehicle is still missing.
A yellow Dodge truck was stolen from Morris County sometime between Nov. 21 and the early morning hours of Nov. 22. The Americus Police Department located the vehicle on Nov. 22 and attempted to stop the vehicle. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and law enforcement ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was located abandoned in the area of the 2200 block of Road U in Lyon County on Nov. 28.
On Nov. 23, someone attempted to steal a truck from the 1500 block of Road 250 in Lyon County.
Around noon on Nov. 25, a white Chevrolet 1500 pickup was stolen from the 500 block of Wilson St. in Emporia. A Lyon County deputy located this truck in rural Lyon County and attempted to stop the truck. A vehicle pursuit ensued and then ended after the deputy experienced an issue with his patrol vehicle. The last location of the truck was Road 110 and Road U, in rural Lyon County. On Nov. 26, this vehicle was located abandoned in the area of the 1300 block of Road V in Lyon County.
"Law Enforcement officials believe these cases to all be related and are seeking the public’s help with any information about the stolen vehicles, pursuits or the suspect," Welsh said. "Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or use www.p3tips.com. We want to take this time to remind everyone to be sure to lock your vehicle, do not leave your keys inside the vehicle, and leave no valuables inside the vehicle."
