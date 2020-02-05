TOPEKA — Flow, rhythm, tempo — whatever term you’d prefer to use, the Emporia High boys couldn’t find it on Tuesday night.
That was evident early on but rehearsed throughout a 65-48 loss at Highland Park.
“They came out with a lot of purpose and really got after us,” EHS Head Coach Beau Welch said. “We were never really able to control anything in the game. It was the first time all year I felt like we were sped up. (They) never were allowing us to control anything offensively. (In) the first half, we struggled to finish around the rim. When we tried to control the game, we would be able get it to the (basket) but wouldn’t be able to finish.”
It allowed the game to go up-and-down in their favor. It was a physical game and they definitely took advantage of it.”
The Spartan deficit was just eight at the end of the first, but doubled to 16 by halftime.
And shooting just 36 percent from the floor, it didn’t get much closer. E-High made 18 free throws on the night to keep the game remotely close.
“They blocked a lot of our shots,” Welch said. “It wasn’t so much us missing ... it was more about their athleticism and physicality around the rim that made a big difference.”
E-High dropped to 6-6 overall and just 2-4 in Centennial League play.
The Spartans resume their schedule with a short turnaround at Seaman on Thursday.
“Seaman is a tough place to play, but we just want to go play well,” Welch said. “That’s the whole key for us right now is to go play well and build some confidence.”
Emporia 12 7 15 14 — 48
Highland Park 20 15 13 17 — 65
Emporia (6-6, 2-4) — Hoyt 2-7 4-7 8, Baumgardner 3-9 1-2 7, Hines 1-3 0-0 2, Douglas 4-9 8-10 16, Snyder 5-12 5-8 15, Kirmer 0-1 0-0 0, Gilpin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 18-27 48.
Highland Park (10-3, 5-2) — Peppers 4-10 0-2 9, Powell 8-11 1-3 17, Daniels 0-2 1-2 1, Prosper 1-1 0- 2, Roberts 6-13 6-7 21, Curry 2-2 1-1 5, Jeremy Kendrick 0-2 0-0 0, Hernandez 2-3 0-0 5, Jeremyah Kendrick 1-2 0-0 3, Simms 1-1 0-0 2, Flores 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-47 9-17 65.
3-point goals — Emporia 0-8 (Baumgardner 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Hoyt 0-1, Snyder 0-1, Hines 0-1, Gilpin 0-1); Highland Park 6-19 (Roberts 3-6, Peppers 1-6, Hernandez 1-2, Jeremyah Kendrick 1-2, Powell 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Jeremy Kendrick 0-1). Total fouls — Emporia 16, Highland Park 20. Fouled out — Emporia: Baumgardner. Technical — Emporia: Baumgardner.
