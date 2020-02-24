EDMOND, Okla. — The Emporia State women brushed off their Thursday loss with a 74-66 victory at Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
ESU took a 9-2 lead just three minutes into the game, stretching the advantage to as many as 10 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bronchos answered with a 9-0 run to cut the ESU lead to two at 26-24 with 7:26 left. The Lady Hornets answered with a 9-0 run of their own to push their lead out to 11 point lead with three minutes left in the half. A Mollie Mounsey 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Emporia State a 41-31 advantage at halftime.
Freshman Tre’Zure Jobe scored the first seven points in the second half for Emporia State including a 3-pointer which tied her with Nicole Patry’s all-time Lady Hornet freshman scoring record of 435 points. Mounsey scored with 6:56 left in the third to give Emporia State its biggest lead of the afternoon at 50-33. From there, the Bronchos made another push back into relevance, closing their deficit to four entering the fourth quarter.
Central Oklahoma pulled within a point twice in the final period, but the Lady Hornets had an answer both times.
Following a UCO turnover with about two minutes remaining, Jobe delivered the knockout punch with a 3-pointer to make it 72-64.
Jobe led ESU with 23 points, adding six rebounds. Fredricka Sheats was the only other Lady Hornet in double figures with 14 points.
ESU will return home for its final two home games beginning on Thursday against Northeastern State. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Notes
Jobe now has 443 points this season, passing Nicole Patry’s previous freshman record of 435 set in 2001-02.
Jessica Wayne scored nine points to give her 1,016 in her career. She is one point from tying Casey Cookson (1,017 pts. from 1990-94) for 30th on the all-time scoring list.
With five steals, Wayne also has 276 in her career, one away from tying Jamie Blakely (277 steals from 1999-2003) for third on the all-time list.
The Lady Hornets have now won at least 20 games in 22 of the last 24 years and 27 times in the 43 year history of the program.
