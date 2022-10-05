A local businessman has put in a purchase request for White Memorial Park, Emporia City Commissioners heard Wednesday.
Rick Mitchell sent a letter of inquiry for the park, located at 525 Merchant St., last month. He purchased the former Emporia Gazette building, located at 517 Merchant St., in January, and hopes to expand his development into the park area.
Mitchell's concept for the area includes an expansion of The Gazette's former press room. The interior of the press room would include three kitchens, two dining areas, a courtyard and indoor/outdoor bar. It also includes offices and studio spaces, and parking for apartments.
The exterior would include an upstairs bar, patio with games and seating areas and event spaces.
City consultant Jim Witt asked commissioners to consider adding the park to the city's surplus property, which is the process after receiving these types of requests. It does not guarantee Mitchell would get the park, he said.
Commissioners agreed to place the park on the surplus property list.
Commissioners also discussed a contract for software consultant for the finance department. It was determined that the city should request bids before signing a contract.
Cocking also presented the results of the city's 2022 survey to commissioners.
Commissioners also adopted the updated Uniform Public Offense Code for Kansas Cities, approved a public hearing date of Nov. 2 to consider a 2% CID for the Emporia Pavilions, and reestablished ESB Financial as the city's banker. ESB has been the city's bank since 2018. Contracts are revisited every five years.
(2) comments
SELL,SELL,SELL! I HAVEN'T SEEN 20 PEOPLE USE THAT AREA IN THE LAST 10 YEARS.
One less thing for the city to maintain!
