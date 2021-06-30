Family Promise of the Flint Hills welcomed to the community to an open house at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus Monday evening.
The church will serve as the Family Promise day center.
Family Promise is a national, faith-based homeless shelter whose mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. There are more than 200 affiliates located across the United States.
“I’m hoping that by the beginning of August we’ll be able to start helping families,” said executive director Jessica Corpening.
Corpening said with this space, the nonprofit can help up to 14 people. Renovations are underway. The nonprofit received a grant that covers paint and maintenance issues. It also helps with the upkeep of a 15-passenger van and mileage reimbursement. Funds also go toward emergency funding for shelter and rapid shelter. For those who get employment, the funds can help with a deposit and past evictions.
The church has men’s and women’s bathrooms where Family Promise will install showers, a donated washer and dryer with a quiet space, a room that will have a couch and children’s play area with lockers, and a conference room where people can apply for jobs, do resumes and partake in classes. There is also a playground for children.
The nonprofit received a federal grant for a hotel-model housing plan that Corpening said she hopes to begin after training is completed at the end of July.
Churches aren’t quite ready for housing people due to COVID-19, but once they are the plan is to implement a rotational model. During the hotel-model, individuals will check in at the day center for a couple of hours, but the plan is to eventually spend the night. There are no overnight services planned for the location.
“They have to check in to make sure they’re still doing their job applications, looking for housing and saving their money if they have a job,” she said. “Once we transition to the rotational model, there will be 13 churches, and families will stay overnight in the church for a week. A bus will pick them up in the morning and they will spend 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the day center. Then on the next Sunday, they will rotate to the next church.”
Corpening said that when to implement the rotational model will be determined once congregations are comfortable with having people — depending on vaccinations — in its facilities and once volunteers are comfortable with helping people in living quarters together.
Since 2017, Family Promise has worked for an Emporia-based shelter. It has experienced many setbacks along the way, but is still persisting.
“A few of the board members came together from the get-go trying to put this together,” said board member Amanda Cunningham. “Fundraising was a struggle, COVID really set us back a good year and a half and then we had fire marshal inspections. We needed egress windows, which was an additional cost. We’re back to that point — ‘OK, we’ve got a plan, people are more engaged and we’re ready to go.’”
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987 is a United States federal law that provides federal money for homeless shelter programs.
“According to the most recent McKinney-Vento, there were 109 homeless documented students,” Corpening said. “So there is definitely a need.”
That number represents students in Lyon County in USDs 251, 252 and 253 for the 2019-20 school year, according to the Kansas Department of Education.
The organization needs volunteers to help paint, answer phone calls and stock shelves. It is accepting items for donation such as toiletries and other items which can be found on an Amazon wish list — Family Promise of the Flint Hills — or by scanning a QR code Corpening has printed out. People can drop off items between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
“We are so thankful for their support and being able to use this facility,” said board member Doug Epp. “We’ve worked with Jeff Lynch to get us the grant up and running and we’ve had a lot of community partners. This is years in the making, but we’re finally turning the corner on this thing.”
