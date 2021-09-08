An Emporia man was arrested on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Criminal Threat.
According to a written release from Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Hayes, Victor Joel Cardona Rivera, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after Emporia Police responded to a residence in western Emporia for reports of aggravated burglary and rape Saturday morning. Detectives investigated the case and learned the woman, who is in her 20s, was home in the residence with her toddler when a male acquaintance entered the residence and threatened her and the child with a weapon.
He then raped the woman.
Cardona Rivera was identified as a suspect during the investigation and was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.
If you have information on this or any other crime, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225 or submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or online P3Tips.
