Madison, Olpe and Chase County all competed at the Lyndon Invitational at Melvern Lake on Thursday.
In the girls race, Lily Hudson of Madison was the top finisher out of those three schools, placing 15th with a time of 25:47.34. Chase County’s Grace Newland finished 18th at 26:13.24. Josie Orear of Olpe was 21st at 26:49.88.
Chase County’s Cooper Schroer finished 12th in the boys race with a time of 19:10.72 and Silas Hernandez was 25th at 20:20.40. Olpe’s top runner was Connor Kueser, who placed 28th at 20:59.31.
