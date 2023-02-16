Community members from around Lyon County turned out for the Kansas Broadband Roadshow's listening tour at the Anderson Building Wednesday evening. The tour brings Kansas Office of Broadband Development staff around the state to hear directly from Kansans about internet access and its availability in their communities.
Kimberlyn Jones, digital equity program manager for the state, said the purpose of the tour was to emphasize and promote the idea that all Kansans deserve access to the internet.
"Right now, we are in the digital era and some of us are not all connected," she said. "Our mission, our vision today from the Kansas Office of Broadband Development is to make sure that all Kansans are connected."
KOBD was established in 2020 "to help ensure all Kansans have the opportunity to live, work, learn and compete in a global economy by improving universal access to quality, affordable and reliable broadband." Jones said the office's main goals are to facilitate access, affordability and adoption to high-speed internet in all communities. Right now, the Federal Communications Commission estimates that 85% of Kansas households are connected to the internet, however Jones said that number is likely not accurate and Kansas only ranks 36 our of 50 for internet speed coverage across the country.
"We believe that those numbers are just a little bit off because that is information that we received from the FCC," she said. "We need your help to challenge that information. ... The more service that we have the less money we get."
Jones said the state has conducted testing based on the FCC coverage maps that shows internet hookups in the middle of lakes, barns, outhouses and more.
The purpose of Wednesday's meeting was to help collect information for these types of challenges. Attendees were split into focus groups to discuss their needs and concerns surrounding internet access in their communities. Several attendees represented the local agricultural sector, and relayed concerns about being unable to access both reliable internet connections as well as reliable cell phone service.
Jacquelyne Leffler, who lives three miles outside of Americus, said her business suffers because of the lack of connectivity in rural areas. She said that the lack of connectivity affects everything from how she makes decisions on what to buy and sell and how easily she can report her data.
"We cannot be as progressive as we want to be because of the connections that we have," Leffler said.
She added that there are days that she and others in her area cannot even dial 9-1-1. Others agreed.
KOBD director Jade Piros de Carvalho said this was exactly the type of information that the office needed to be collecting during the statewide tour.
"What really surprised me about the conversation today was how granular we got in the needs in the agricultural sector," she said. "In Lyon County, there are pockets that they absolutely cannot run their combines. They can't get the needed updates for needed farming information, ag information, that they need to succeed in the agricultural sector. I think that was really telling and really useful as we put together our plan as to where the gaps are."
Attendees also relayed concerns about how possible funds will be used to enhance broadband connectivity, asking that safeguards are in place to make sure money stays in communities that actually need assistance.
Piros de Carvalho said she was also surprised as how many people have difficulties accessing mobile data. While not necessarily the purview of the KOBD, she said it was incredibly valuable information for the state to have in regards to understanding gaps of mobile access.
"If you are in a community where you can't call 9-1-1 when you're in need, can't run a combine on broadband, how are you going to succeed in a digital economy?" she said. "I think this was really informative and really great feedback."
Piros de Carvalho said the information gathered from the tour will be compiled into a plan and submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) before funds are dispersed. All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.
The listening tours will consist of both onsite and virtual focus groups. Scheduled public engagement sessions as well as additional dates and locations can be found at www.kansascommerce.gov/officeofbroadbanddevelopment/broadbandroadshow.
