Lyon County surpassed 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, Thursday, adding 11 new positives and seven new recoveries to local numbers.
The county now has 76 active cases of COVID-19.
Three people are currently hospitalized.
To date, 1,007 cases have been reported including 909 recoveries and 21 deaths. There were an additional 15 death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
According to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, those deaths pending review are counted as recovered — not active cases.
A total of 6,496 tests have been performed in the county since March.
Ongoing clusters include long-term care, colleges and universities and schools.
- Long Term Care: 1 active cluster, 160 total cases, 8 active cases, 14 deaths (Plus 14 pending death certificates from KDHE)
- Colleges and Universities: 1 active cluster, 55 total cases, 24 active cases, 0 deaths
- Schools: 1 active cluster, 5 total cases, 4 active cases, 0 deaths
Both Emporia State University and Emporia Public Schools will update their respective COVID dashboards Friday.
I noticed something quite intriguing.
For weeks we read a daily doom and gloom report of increasing Covid numbers...until...just a few days before city commissioners were to determine whether their mask mandate was slated to expire or continue.
Then something magical happened. Reports showed the number of active cases decreased. Just before the vote, the numbers had decreased further. Miracle of miracles! It was a breakthrough! Until the morning after.
Surprise! The morning following the vote, the number of active cases have increased again. What a downer! Perhaps the masks themselves are rebelling against the collective good of the community.
This is truly intriguing.
And convenient.
