A Hartford woman charged with 14 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 17 dogs were removed from her home made her first appearance in Lyon County District Court Monday afternoon.
Rhonda Staggs, 56, was appointed Kansas Legal Services for representation. She will return to Lyon County District Court for her arraignment and pretrial hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. Judge Douglas P. Jones will preside over the hearing.
Staggs, along with Thomas Staggs, 58, was arrested on May 26 when Lyon County Deputies responded to 303 E. Grand Ave. in Hartford to serve an order issued by Hartford Municipal Court. Multiple complaints had been made about animals being a nuisance and the home serving as an "unauthorized kennel." Hartford city ordinance sets a limit on the number of dogs allowed at a home before it is considered a kennel.
While the order was "to take all but five animals," Deputy Jacob Welsh to The Gazette that the living conditions for the dogs "was not acceptable" and deputies had search warrants executed at the house in order to take all dogs from the residence.
Deputies removed 17 dogs, including 14 wolf-dogs.
