The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education will convene for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.
The board will accept the resignations of eight district staff and the appointments of 13 staff to new positions.
Also of note, Emporia High assistant principal/athletic director Curtis Simons is expected to rescind his retirement and retain that position next school year. The assistant principal/athletic director role was suddenly left vacant after the school board voted unanimously to rescind the preliminary contract offer to Corey Wiltz, who had been hired to replace Simons beginning in July.
The board will also consider approving salary packages for the 2021-22 school year and the transfer of property at 3301 W 18th Avenue to Flint Hills Technical College.
The school board meeting will be viewable online at boxcast.tv/channel/board-of-education-meeting---5262021-114550.
