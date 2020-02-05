Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Juvenile runaway, location and time redacted
Traffic stop, 1200 State St., 1:04 p.m.
Communications offense, 1300 East St., 1:30 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Merchant St., 2:08 p.m.
Communications offense, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:20 p.m.
Communications offense, 1100 Peyton St., 3:30 p.m.
Welfare checks, redacted
Animal problem, 600 Sherman St., 8:39 p.m.
Overdose/poisoning, redacted
Tuesday
Warrant, 800 E. 12th Ave., 1:05 a.m.
Sheriff
Lost property, Emporia, 2:20 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Criminal damage, redacted
Burglary, 1200 Triplett Dr., 10:44 a.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 1:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 5:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 6:21 p.m.
Tuesday
Burglary, 1000 Sylvan St., 1:29 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Theft, 1700 Road G., Emporia, 8:37 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
